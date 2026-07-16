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India's Wipro misses first-quarter revenue view
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India's Wipro misses first-quarter revenue view

India's Wipro misses first-quarter revenue view

A man walks past Wipro's logo inside its premises in Bengaluru, India, August 13, 2025. REUTERS/Priyanshu Singh

16 Jul 2026 06:23PM (Updated: 16 Jul 2026 06:30PM)
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BENGALURU, July 16 : India's No.4 software services provider Wipro posted lower-than-expected first-quarter revenue on Thursday, with clients holding back non-essential tech spending as geopolitical uncertainty and AI-led disruption weighed on the sector. 

 Consolidated revenue in the three months ended June 30 rose 10.6 per cent to 244.79 billion rupees ($2.54 billion) year-on-year, missing analysts' average estimate of 247.76 billion rupees, according to data compiled by LSEG. 

($1 = 96.3450 Indian rupees)

Source: Reuters
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