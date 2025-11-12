Infineon raises 2026 sales target for AI power supply segment on booming demand

BERLIN :German chipmaker Infineon significantly raised its 2026 sales target for the AI power supply segment on Wednesday, citing strong demand, and forecast total revenue increasing moderately from the year before despite currency headwinds.

For the 2025 fiscal year ending September 30, Infineon reported revenue of 14.7 billion euros ($17.14 billion), slightly above the 14.6 billion in a company-provided analyst consensus.

CEO Jochen Hanebeck cited a noticeable increased in demand for the company's power supply solutions for AI data centres for raising the 2026 target for the division to about 1.5 billion euros.

"By the end of the decade, Infineon's addressable market will reach a size of 8 billion to 12 billion euros," he said in a statement.

($1 = 0.8575 euros)