Instagram head Mosseri, at children's addiction trial, says few teenagers knew of safety feature

OAKLAND: The top executive at Instagram said few teenagers used a key safety feature to limit their use before it was turned on by default, at a trial over whether Meta Platforms designed Instagram and Facebook to addict children.

Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram since 2018, denied any suggestion by US states suing Meta that Instagram stalled by not making the "Take a Break" feature the default setting for teenagers until September 2024, nearly three years after its launch.

Under questioning from Jason Slothouber, an attorney for Colorado, Mosseri acknowledged that the percentage of teenagers using Take a Break was in the low-single digits before Instagram made it the default.

Mosseri estimated in a December 2021 blog post when Take a Break was launched that in early tests more than 90 per cent of teenage users who turned the feature on kept it on. The feature encourages users to close Instagram after set periods of time.

"Most teens didn't want it," Mosseri said on the fourth day of a trial in Oakland, California, federal court. "We decided to push forward with it anyway."

Mosseri is a central witness in the lawsuit by 29 US states, in what experts call the biggest legal test yet of social media's effects on young users.

STATES ACCUSE META OF ADDICTIVE DESIGN

Four of the states - California, Colorado, Kentucky and New Jersey - have accused Meta of designing the platforms to hook young users, fueling anxiety, depression and even suicide, while misleading consumers about their safety.

All 29 states say Meta violated federal law by improperly collecting and using personal data of children under 13 while they used its platforms.

The states have indicated they could seek nearly US$200 billion in civil penalties.

Meta has rejected accusations it sought to addict children, and said its research showed no clear link between adolescents' social media use and a lack of well-being.