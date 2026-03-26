US jury finds Meta and Google liable in social media addiction trial

LOS ANGELES: A Los Angeles jury found Alphabet's Google and Meta liable for US$3 million in damages on Wednesday (Mar 25) in a landmark social media addiction lawsuit that will influence thousands of similar cases against the tech companies.

Punitive damages for the companies will be decided next.

The Los Angeles case involves a 20-year-old woman who said she became addicted to Google's YouTube and Meta's Instagram at a young age because of their attention-grabbing design. The jury found Google and Meta were negligent in the design of both apps and failed to warn about their dangers.

"Today’s verdict is a referendum - from a jury, to an entire industry - that accountability has arrived," the plaintiff's lead counsel said in a statement.

Shares of Meta were up 1 per cent and Alphabet shares were up 0.2 per cent, little changed after the verdict.

Meta disagrees with the verdict and its lawyers are "evaluating our legal options," a company spokesperson said. Google did not have an immediate comment.

The plaintiffs in the Los Angeles proceeding focused on platform design rather than content, making it harder for the companies to avert liability.

Snap and TikTok were also defendants in the trial. Both settled with the plaintiff before it began. Terms of the agreements were not disclosed.