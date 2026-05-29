Intel, 3DGS to set up $3.3 billion substrate plant in India's Odisha state

NEW DELHI, May 29 : U.S. chipmaker Intel and 3DGS Inc. USA will invest about $3.3 billion to set up a substrate manufacturing plant in the eastern Indian state of Odisha, the Indian government said on Friday.

Here are some details:

• The project is expected to create more than 1,800 direct high-skilled jobs.

• Substrates are the bedrock material on which elements of a semiconductor device are attached.

• New Delhi has pledged billions of dollars in subsidies to attract semiconductor plants and related manufacturing as a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's wider push to build more products locally.

• The plant, planned to be set up in the Bhubaneswar-Khurda region over a period of five to six years, will focus on advanced packaging glass core substrates, high-density interconnect substrates and associated semiconductor technologies.