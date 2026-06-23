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Iran says card-based banking hit by cyberattack on three lenders
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Iran says card-based banking hit by cyberattack on three lenders

Iran says card-based banking hit by cyberattack on three lenders

A man uses an ATM of Bank Melli Iran in front of a bank in Tehran, Iran, June 17, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

23 Jun 2026 08:35PM
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DUBAI, June 23 : Iran's state-owned banking technology provider said on Tuesday that cyberattacks disrupted card-based banking services at Bank Melli, Bank Saderat and Bank Tejarat.

This had prompted a temporary suspension of all card-related operations at the three banks to prevent further unauthorized access, the company told state TV, with cybersecurity teams working to restore normal operations.

The company's public relations head said ATM services, point-of-sale terminals and mobile applications linked to card systems were all affected. 

Major banks including Melli, Saderat, Tejarat and the Export Development Bank of Iran have faced disruptions first reported on June 14 after a cyberattack targeting a shared communication infrastructure, Iran's banking coordination council has said.

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Iranian state media said those took several days to resolve.

Officials have said the earlier incident, which Iranian media reported took several days to resolve, did not compromise customer data. There has been no official statement on who Iran thinks was behind the recent cyberattacks.

Iranian authorities have previously blamed hostile foreign actors such as Israel for similar incidents. Israel has previously not commented on such allegations. 

Source: Reuters
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