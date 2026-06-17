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Italy's Engineering sells two units to Accenture
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Italy's Engineering sells two units to Accenture

Italy's Engineering sells two units to Accenture

The logo of digital consultancy firm Accenture is displayed over a booth at the Web Summit digital trade show in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, May 12, 2026. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

17 Jun 2026 05:14PM
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June 17 : Italian digital transformation group Engineering said on Wednesday it would sell units Alfahealth and Industries eXcellence to global tech consulting company Accenture.

• No value for the transaction was disclosed.

• Alfahealth and Industries eXcellence respectively offer digital solutions for Italy's healthcare and industrial sectors.

• Together they accounted for about 18 per cent of Engineering's consolidated net revenues and 25 per cent of adjusted core earnings (EBITDA) in 2025.

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• The transaction will help sharpen Engineering's focus on its core segments and further accelerate its fast-growing AI offering, the company said.

• Accenture said separately that the two acquisitions were part of its strategy of integrating software, data and AI to accelerate the competitiveness and transformation of Italy's strategic sectors.

• The transactions are expected to close in fourth quarter of this year, depending on antitrust and eventual Italian government approvals under "golden power" rules, among other conditions.

Source: Reuters
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