Italy's media regulator asks EU to investigate Google AI search tools over publisher concerns

ROME, April 30 : Italy's communications watchdog AGCOM has asked the European Commission to investigate Google's AI-powered search features over concerns they may harm news publishers and undermine media pluralism, it said on Thursday.

AGCOM, acting in its role as Italy's Digital Services Coordinator, said it had referred Google Ireland Ltd to Brussels for a formal assessment of its AI Overviews and AI Mode services under the EU's Digital Services Act (DSA), following a complaint from the Italian federation of newspaper publishers, FIEG.

Google, a unit of Alphabet, had no immediate comment.

The FIEG has argued the AI-generated search summaries divert users away from clicking through to original news sources, threatening the economic sustainability of publishers - particularly smaller and independent outlets.

The FIEG also raised concerns about the accuracy of AI-generated responses, warning that so-called "hallucinations" - false or fabricated information - could spread without users being able to easily verify sources.

AGCOM said it was asking the Commission to assess whether Google had breached DSA obligations on systemic risk mitigation, media freedom and pluralism, and algorithmic transparency — rules that apply to very large online platforms and search engines.

The Italian regulator also said it would establish a permanent roundtable bringing together Google, other platforms and publishers to discuss copyright, artificial intelligence and media pluralism.