Italy's Meloni and South Korea's Lee agree to deepen ties in Rome talks

ROME, June 12 : Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Friday pledged to deepen bilateral ties, signing memorandums spanning technology and development cooperation.

• The leaders discussed closer cooperation in semiconductors and high-tech sectors including artificial intelligence, space, automotive and energy.

• MOUs also covered small and medium-sized enterprises and cooperation in the social economy.

• The countries signed a strategic action plan that included an aspiration to reform the U.N. Security Council to make it more representative and effective.

• The leaders also discussed international issues, reaffirming their commitment to Indo-Pacific stability and efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

• Meloni and Lee are due to meet business leaders later on Friday, including Samsung Electronics Chairman Jay Y. Lee, Fincantieri Chairman Biagio Mazzotta and Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna.($1 = 0.8648 euros)