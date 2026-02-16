Japan's economy limps back to scant growth in Q4, raises test for Takaichi

TOKYO: Japan's economy limped back to meagre growth in the fourth quarter, significantly missing market expectations in a key test for Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's government as cost-of-living pressures drag on confidence and domestic demand.

Fresh off a sweeping election victory, Takaichi's administration is preparing to ramp up investment through targeted public spending in sectors seen as vital to economic security.

Monday's data brings sharp focus to the challenge at hand for policymakers at a time when the Bank of Japan has reiterated its pledge to keep raising interest rates and normalise monetary settings from years of ultra-low borrowing costs.

"It shows that the economy's recovery momentum is not very strong," Meiji Yasuda Research Institute economist Kazutaka Maeda said. "Consumption, capital expenditure and exports - areas we hoped would drive the economy - just haven't been as strong as we expected."

Gross domestic product in the world's fourth-largest economy increased an annualised 0.2 per cent in the October-December quarter, government data showed, well short of a median market estimate of a 1.6 per cent gain in a Reuters poll. It barely scraped back to growth from a larger revised 2.6 per cent contraction in the previous quarter.

The reading translates into a quarterly rise of 0.1 per cent, also weaker than the median estimate of a 0.4 per cent uptick.

Economists project Japan will continue to expand at a gradual pace in coming months, though the fourth quarter's weak outcome suggests the economy might struggle to fire on all cylinders.

"Whether the economy can achieve sustainable growth really depends on whether real wages can firmly return to positive growth," Shinichiro Kobayashi, principal economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Research and Consulting, said. "In that sense, the key will be the outcome of this year's wage negotiations in the coming months."