Japan's Takaichi set for landslide win in snow-hit election

TOKYO: Japan's ruling party is set to regain a majority in snap lower house elections, media projections showed on Sunday (Feb 8) in what would be a big victory for Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

Takaichi's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) is expected to have won between 274 and 328 seats in the 465-member lower house, up from its current 198, national broadcaster NHK reported as polls closed.

The ruling bloc, together with its coalition partner the Japan Innovation Party (JIP), was projected to win between 302 and 366 seats, NHK said.

Winning 310 seats or more would give the bloc a two-thirds majority for the first time since elections in 2017 under Takaichi's mentor, the late ex-premier Shinzo Abe.