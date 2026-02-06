Trump endorses Japan's Takaichi ahead of Sunday election

TOKYO: US President Donald Trump gave his "total endorsement" of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi ahead of a national election there on Sunday (Feb 8), adding he would meet her at the White House on Mar 19.

Japan's first female premier, whose coalition is widely expected to win, according to opinion polls, is seeking a public mandate for spending plans that have rattled investors, and a defence build-up that could further strain relations with China.

Takaichi's Liberal Democratic Party and its partner, the Japan Innovation Party, known as Ishin, could capture around 300 seats in the 465-seat lower house of parliament, the polls show, well up from the razor-thin majority they now control.

TAKAICHI POISED FOR WIN DESPITE MARKET JITTERS

"Prime Minister Takaichi is someone who deserves powerful recognition for the job she and her Coalition are doing," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform on Thursday.

"Therefore, as President of the United States of America, it is my Honor to give a Complete and Total Endorsement of her, and what her highly respected Coalition is representing."

Takaichi's election promise to help households cope with rising prices by suspending the 8 per cent sales tax on food has shaken investor confidence in an economy with the heaviest debt burden in the world.

In recent weeks, investors have fled Japanese government bonds and sent the yen into crisis mode on concerns about how Tokyo would pay for the estimated 5 trillion yen (US$30 billion) hit to annual revenue.

However, with other parties touting deeper tax cuts and broader spending, a comprehensive victory for the LDP, which has ruled Japan for most of the postwar era, could end up being the least-worst option for financial markets, analysts have said.

One of 64-year-old Takaichi's first engagements after she was elevated to prime minister in October was to host Trump in Tokyo.

She gave him a putter used by his former golfing buddy, the late Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Lauded by Trump for breaking Japan's glass ceiling, Takaichi pledged billions of dollars in investments in a meeting analysts said helped underline the strength of the Japan-US alliance.