Why Japan’s right wing is on the rise and what it means for the country

TOKYO: She is a housewife in her 40s who voted for the first time in 2024. He is 25 years old, for whom “voting just wasn’t on (his) radar” until Japan’s Upper House election last year.

And the party that pulled them to the ballot box was Sanseito, a right-wing party that has been making waves in Japan’s political scene.

In a country where the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) has been in power for decades, “Tadami” the housewife — who preferred to use a pseudonym — finally felt empowered enough to vote.

“The people who really speak for me aren’t some hereditary elites. … They’re just regular mums and dads,” she said, citing two Sanseito members elected to Japan’s Lower House in 2024.