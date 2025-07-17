Japan’s digital lag: Why its people aren’t actually ‘living in the future’

TOKYO: With its shiny robots and bullet trains, Japan seems like a technological utopia. But beneath the surface lies a digital dysfunction that leaves the country vulnerable in today’s interconnected world.

In January, Japan’s National Police Agency disclosed that Chinese hacking group MirrorFace had been targeting Japanese government agencies and firms since 2019.

These cyberattacks hit 210 entities, including institutions and individuals, and aimed to steal data related to security and advanced technology.

Cyberattacks have also disrupted daily life, like one last December that delayed more than 70 Japan Airlines flights. Another cyber breach in 2023 halted operations at the country’s largest port for more than 48 hours.