As Japan’s workers hire experts to help them resign, will its toxic work culture finally change?

TOKYO: Yuujin Watanabe, 24, has a rather unusual occupation as a resignation consultant.

Working for Momuri (meaning “enough already”), a resignation agency founded in 2022, he helps clients quit their jobs when they feel too intimidated to do so themselves.

For many Japanese workers, resigning is not as simple as filing a letter of notice. Owing to fears of a backlash from bosses, disapproval from colleagues and rigid work norms, leaving a job can be stressful and, sometimes, nearly impossible.

Watanabe has seen how difficult it can be. Some employees are badgered into staying; others find their resignation letters ignored or torn up.

“When contacting companies about resignations, we do sometimes receive harsh words from certain employers,” he said, adding that these comments can border on verbal abuse. “In those situations, some people feel mentally affected or even discouraged.”

WATCH: Inside a Japanese ‘resignation agency’ — Why Japan’s workers need help quitting their jobs (4:28)