Japan electronics retailers Yamada, Edion plan merger to create sector giant, Nikkei Asia reports

June 4 : Japan's consumer electronics retailers Yamada Holdings and Edion Corp are planning to merge, with combined sales of around 2.5 trillion yen ($15.62 billion), Nikkei Asia reported on Thursday.

Both companies are likely to hold board meetings as early as this week to reach a basic agreement on the merger, the report said.

Further details, including board composition if a holding company structure is adopted, are expected to be worked out later.

The deal is intended to strengthen product development and procurement amid intensifying competition, the newspaper said.

Yamada did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. Edion could not be reached for comment.

Combined sales of the two companies would be more than double those of peer Bic Camera , which reported sales of 974.4 billion yen for the year ended August 2025, the report said.

Yamada and Edion are also expected to overhaul their traditional business model, which primarily relies on products supplied by appliance manufacturers, and focus on developing their private-label offerings.

However, the merger, which will be scrutinized by the Japan Fair Trade Commission, could face hurdles in complying with antitrust laws, particularly in western Japan, where the companies' store networks overlap.

If the merger is realized, it would be the industry's largest restructuring since 2012 when Yamada Denki, Yamada Holdings' predecessor, acquired Best Denki and Bic Camera acquired Kojima, the report added.

($1 = 160.0300 yen)