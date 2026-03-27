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Japan finance minister warns of oil-driven FX speculation, vows decisive action
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Japan finance minister warns of oil-driven FX speculation, vows decisive action

Japan finance minister warns of oil-driven FX speculation, vows decisive action
Banknotes of Japanese yen are seen in this illustration picture taken September 22, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration
Japan finance minister warns of oil-driven FX speculation, vows decisive action
Japan's Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama listens as Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi delivers her policy speech in the parliament, in Tokyo, Japan, February 20, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
27 Mar 2026 09:07AM (Updated: 27 Mar 2026 09:19AM)
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TOKYO, March 27 : Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said on Friday that the government was ready to take decisive steps on foreign exchange, warning against speculative trading linked to oil markets.

"We are seeing speculative moves (in the currency market), particularly those being driven by developments in oil markets," Katayama said in a regular news conference. "Given this situation, the bottom line is that we will respond firmly, including by taking decisive measures," she said.

Katayama also mentioned that G7 finance ministers would meet online next week to discuss current financial market situations.

Source: Reuters
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