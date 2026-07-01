Japan FX diplomat says intervention effective, US 'supportive', Bloomberg News reports

TOKYO, July 1 : Japan's top currency diplomat said the country's intervention in the currency market two months ago to support the yen had been effective, and that some U.S. officials had been "supportive" of the move, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

"Judging from how the market moved afterward, I think it clearly had meaning," Atsushi Mimura, vice finance minister for international affairs, said in an interview with Bloomberg.

Mimura said he was unaware of any comments from U.S. authorities expressing disagreement with Japan's intervention, and that "if anything, there have actually been comments that were more supportive," according to the report.