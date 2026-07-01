Logo
Logo

Business

Japan FX diplomat says intervention effective, US 'supportive', Bloomberg News reports
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Japan FX diplomat says intervention effective, US 'supportive', Bloomberg News reports

Japan FX diplomat says intervention effective, US 'supportive', Bloomberg News reports

FILE PHOTO: Banknotes of Japanese yen are seen in this illustration picture taken September 22, 2022. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/File Photo

01 Jul 2026 01:13PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO, July 1 : Japan's top currency diplomat said the country's intervention in the currency market two months ago to support the yen had been effective, and that some U.S. officials had been "supportive" of the move, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

"Judging from how the market moved afterward, I think it clearly had meaning," Atsushi Mimura, vice finance minister for international affairs, said in an interview with Bloomberg.

Mimura said he was unaware of any comments from U.S. authorities expressing disagreement with Japan's intervention, and that "if anything, there have actually been comments that were more supportive," according to the report.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement