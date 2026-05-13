Japan megabanks to gain access to Anthropic's Mythos in about two weeks, source says

TOKYO, May 13 : Japan's three largest banks are expected to gain access to Mythos, the artificial intelligence model developed by Anthropic, in about two weeks, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Mythos is viewed by cybersecurity experts as posing significant challenges ​to the banking industry and its legacy technology systems, prompting a series of warnings from regulators ​and policymakers.

A string of U.S. banks have so far been given access to Mythos and Anthropic aims to expand access to European and UK banks, among other organisations, Reuters reported last month. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Mizuho Financial Group and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group declined to comment. Anthropic did not respond to a request for comment. On Tuesday, Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama met U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and later said Japan would establish a public-private working group this week to address cybersecurity risks to the Japanese financial system posed by Mythos. The group's first meeting will be held on Thursday.