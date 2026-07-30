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Japan PM instructs ruling party to proceed with temporary sales tax cut
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Japan PM instructs ruling party to proceed with temporary sales tax cut

Japan PM instructs ruling party to proceed with temporary sales tax cut
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi holds a press conference at the Prime Minister’s Office, as cabinet support falls, following the close of the 221st extraordinary session of the Diet, in Tokyo, Japan, July 27, 2026. David Mareuil/Pool via REUTERS
Japan PM instructs ruling party to proceed with temporary sales tax cut
People shop for snacks at a confectionery store in Tokyo, Japan, July 28, 2026. REUTERS/Manami Yamada 
30 Jul 2026 11:17AM (Updated: 30 Jul 2026 11:36AM)
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TOKYO, July 30 : Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi announced her intention to proceed with a sharp two-year cut on an 8 per cent sales tax on food items, a senior ruling party official said on Thursday, a move that would add strains to the country's already worsening finances.

In a meeting with ruling party executives, Takaichi ordered them to proceed with preparations to cut the levy to 1 per cent for two years from April next year, the official told reporters.

With the premier's order, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) will start discussions at its tax panel to seek consensus.

The government will likely finalise the tax cut plan in a cabinet meeting in early August, and submit relevant legislation in a parliament session convening in autumn.

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Japan levies an 8 per cent consumption tax on food and a 10 per cent rate on other goods and services, key sources of funding for rising social welfare costs among a rapidly ageing population.

If implemented, it would be the first time for Japan to lower the sales tax rate since its introduction in 1989.

Takaichi has pledged to suspend the 8 per cent levy on food for two years as a temporary step before introducing a new payout system targeting low and middle-income households, as part of steps to cushion the blow from rising living costs.

The idea, however, has drawn pushback from ruling and opposition lawmakers on concern over the impact on Japan's worsening finances, as the administration has not explained how it plans to fill the revenue shortfall.

Source: Reuters
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