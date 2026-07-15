Japan to recognise cryptocurrency as 'financial assets', NHK says

TOKYO, July 15 : Japan's parliament has passed a law amendment to designate cryptocurrency assets as "financial assets," NHK news said on Wednesday. They previously fell under the "Payment Services Act."

• As financial assets, cryptocurrency assets will be subject to stricter regulations, for instance those governing insider trading, and the law amendment will mean stricter penalties for unregistered trading.

• The number of user accounts on cryptocurrency exchanges in Japan has grown steadily and crypto players are gearing up to reach a wider audience of Japanese investors.

• The change in treatment is expected to come into effect within a year, NHK said.