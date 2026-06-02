Japanese finance minister signals readiness to respond in FX market

TOKYO, June 2 : Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said on Tuesday the authorities stood ready to respond in the currency market as needed.

With the Strait of Hormuz remaining effectively closed, the oil market remains highly volatile, Katayama told a news conference.

"We retain our stance of being ready to respond in the currency market as needed," she said. Katayama declined to comment on Japan's currency intervention or recent yen moves.

But she said Japan was closely coordinating with U.S. authorities on currency moves, adding that both sides were closely monitoring market moves.