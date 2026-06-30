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Japan's May factory output growth lagged forecasts
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Business

Japan's May factory output growth lagged forecasts

Japan's May factory output growth lagged forecasts

Workers walk between precision-machining machines for automotive parts inside a factory at Kyowa Industrial Co. in Takasaki, Gunma Prefecture, Japan April 11, 2025. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

30 Jun 2026 07:55AM (Updated: 30 Jun 2026 08:09AM)
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TOKYO, June 30 : Japan's factory output rose at a slower-than-expected pace in May from the previous month, government data showed on Tuesday.

Here are a few details.

• Industrial output grew 0.5 per cent in May from the previous month, versus the median market forecast for a 1.1 per cent rise, according to the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. It marked the second month of growth.

• Manufacturers surveyed by the ministry expect seasonally adjusted output to increase 3.7 per cent in June and stay flat in July.

• In May, transport equipment production rose 4.6 per cent month-on-month, while inorganic and organic chemicals output increased 3.7 per cent.

• The indicator will be among factors the Bank of Japan will scrutinise as it decides whether to raise interest rates in the future.

Source: Reuters
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