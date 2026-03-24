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Jury in social media addiction trial tells judge it's having difficulty coming to consensus
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Jury in social media addiction trial tells judge it's having difficulty coming to consensus

Jury in social media addiction trial tells judge it's having difficulty coming to consensus
Instagram app icon is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken October 27, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Jury in social media addiction trial tells judge it's having difficulty coming to consensus
Plaintiff Kaley G.M. arrives at court in a key test case accusing Meta and Google's YouTube of harming children's mental health through addictive social media platforms, in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 23, 2026. REUTERS/ Mike Blake
Jury in social media addiction trial tells judge it's having difficulty coming to consensus
A view of the court house buiding as the jury ends another day of deliberations without a verdict in a key test case accusing Meta and Google's YouTube of harming children's mental health through addictive social media platforms, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 19, 2026. REUTERS/Mike Blake
24 Mar 2026 05:58AM (Updated: 24 Mar 2026 06:28AM)
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LOS ANGELES, March 23 : The jury in the social media addiction trial in Los Angeles told the judge on Monday it is having difficulty coming to a consensus with one defendant.

The defendants are Google and Meta, but the jury did not specify which one it was referring to.

Judge Carolyn B. Kuhl said the jury should reach a verdict if it can, adding that the case will have to be retried with a new set of jurors if it cannot reach an agreement. 

The jury has been deliberating for over a week in a trial that involves a young woman who said she became addicted to Google's YouTube and Meta's Instagram at a young age. The outcome of her case could influence thousands of similar cases against the tech companies brought by parents, attorneys general and school districts. 

Source: Reuters
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