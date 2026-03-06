Logo
Logo

Business

Justin Sun settles SEC fraud case for $10 million
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Justin Sun settles SEC fraud case for $10 million

Justin Sun settles SEC fraud case for $10 million

Justin Sun, founder of TRON, speaks during the Korea Blockchain Week 2025 in Seoul, South Korea, September 23, 2025. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

06 Mar 2026 05:56AM (Updated: 06 Mar 2026 06:01AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW YORK, March 5 : The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has agreed to settle its civil fraud case against Chinese cryptocurrency entrepreneur Justin Sun, with one of Sun's companies paying a $10 million penalty, a court filing showed on Thursday. 

The SEC sued Sun and his companies Tron Foundation, BitTorrent Foundation and Rainberry in March 2023.

It accused them of scheming to illegally distribute the crypto assets Tronix and BitTorrent, artificially inflate trading volume, and conceal payments to celebrity endorsers.

Neither Sun's lawyers nor the SEC immediately responded to requests for comment.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement