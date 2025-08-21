Kenya says Japan will extend $169 million in Samurai financing

Japan will provide up to 25 billion yen ($169.42 million) in Samurai bond financing to Kenya, the East African country's foreign minister Musalia Mudavadi said on Thursday.

"This facility will strengthen our local vehicle assembly and parts manufacturing industry while also addressing electricity transmission and distribution losses, currently standing at about 23 per cent of our national output," Mudavadi said in a post on X.

The announcement came during the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD), where senior Kenyan officials stressed that Nairobi's liability-management strategy is shifting from refinancing risks to cutting borrowing costs, with plans to tap yen- and renminbi-denominated markets alongside sustainability-linked bonds to retire expensive debt.

($1 = 147.5600 yen)