Kenya says Japan will extend $169 million in Samurai financing
FILE PHOTO: Kenyan Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi attends the United Nations climate change conference COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan November 12, 2024. REUTERS/Aziz Karimov/File Photo

21 Aug 2025 05:52PM
Japan will provide up to 25 billion yen ($169.42 million) in Samurai bond financing to Kenya, the East African country's foreign minister Musalia Mudavadi said on Thursday.

"This facility will strengthen our local vehicle assembly and parts manufacturing industry while also addressing electricity transmission and distribution losses, currently standing at about 23 per cent of our national output," Mudavadi said in a post on X.

The announcement came during the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD), where senior Kenyan officials stressed that Nairobi's liability-management strategy is shifting from refinancing risks to cutting borrowing costs, with plans to tap yen- and renminbi-denominated markets alongside sustainability-linked bonds to retire expensive debt.

($1 = 147.5600 yen)

Source: Reuters
