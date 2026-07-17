Kioxia owes Viasat $229 million for infringing flash-memory patents, US jury says

July 16 : A federal jury in Waco, Texas said on Thursday that Japanese chipmaker Kioxia owes satellite-communications company Viasat $229 million for infringing a patent covering computer memory technology, according to a court document.

• The jury determined that Kioxia's flash-memory devices violate Viasat's patent rights in technology that allows such devices to consume less power and improves their reliability and longevity.

• Spokespeople for the companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the verdict.

• Carlsbad, California-based Viasat said it developed improvements to flash-memory technology – which stores data on transistors using electrical charges – while designing error-correction systems for satellites.

• Viasat alleged that Kioxia's flash-memory devices include error-correction technology that works in the same way as its patented technology.

• Kioxia denied the allegations and argued that the patent was invalid.

• Viasat has brought similar allegations against data-storage company Western Digital in a separate lawsuit that is still ongoing.