Logo
Logo

Business

Kioxia owes Viasat $229 million for infringing flash-memory patents, US jury says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Kioxia owes Viasat $229 million for infringing flash-memory patents, US jury says

Kioxia owes Viasat $229 million for infringing flash-memory patents, US jury says

U.S. one-hundred dollar bills are seen in this photo illustration.. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji (SOUTH KOREA - Tags: BUSINESS)

17 Jul 2026 07:37AM (Updated: 17 Jul 2026 08:42AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

July 16 : A federal jury in Waco, Texas said on Thursday that Japanese chipmaker Kioxia owes satellite-communications company Viasat $229 million for infringing a patent covering computer memory technology, according to a court document.

• The jury determined that Kioxia's flash-memory devices violate Viasat's patent rights in technology that allows such devices to consume less power and improves their reliability and longevity.

• Spokespeople for the companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the verdict.

• Carlsbad, California-based Viasat said it developed improvements to flash-memory technology – which stores data on transistors using electrical charges – while designing error-correction systems for satellites.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

• Viasat alleged that Kioxia's flash-memory devices include error-correction technology that works in the same way as its patented technology.

• Kioxia denied the allegations and argued that the patent was invalid.

• Viasat has brought similar allegations against data-storage company Western Digital in a separate lawsuit that is still ongoing.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement