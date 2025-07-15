Las Vegas Sands breaks ground on US$8 billion expansion at Marina Bay Sands

SINGAPORE: Las Vegas Sands on Tuesday (Jul 15) held a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of its US$8 billion (S$10.3 billion) expansion project for Marina Bay Sands.

The ceremony was officiated by Singapore’s Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

Also in attendance was Minister for Sustainability and the Environment and Minister-in-Charge of Trade Relations Grace Fu and key executives from Las Vegas Sands – co-founder Miriam Adelson, chairman and chief executive officer Robert Goldstein, as well as president and chief operating officer Patrick Dumont.

The project – dubbed IR2 for now – has been billed as an “ultra-luxurious resort and entertainment destination” that aims to “redefine industry standards further and push boundaries in the realms of luxury tourism, hospitality and entertainment”, the firm said in a press release.

Designed by Safdie Architects, the US-based firm behind the design of MBS, the expansion plan will include an all-suite hotel tower with 570 suites.

The average suite size in the new 55-storey tower will be bigger than what’s currently available in MBS, said Mr Dumont in an earlier interview with CNA.

There will also be more luxury retail boutiques, high-end restaurants and wellness offerings, a new gaming area, about 200,000 sq ft of premium meeting space, as well as a 15,000-seater entertainment arena designed to host regional and international touring acts and large-scale live events.