Las Vegas Sands breaks ground on US$8 billion expansion at Marina Bay Sands
The project, which will see the integrated resort add a fourth hotel tower, has been billed as an “ultra-luxurious resort and entertainment destination”.
SINGAPORE: Las Vegas Sands on Tuesday (Jul 15) held a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of its US$8 billion (S$10.3 billion) expansion project for Marina Bay Sands.
The ceremony was officiated by Singapore’s Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.
Also in attendance was Minister for Sustainability and the Environment and Minister-in-Charge of Trade Relations Grace Fu and key executives from Las Vegas Sands – co-founder Miriam Adelson, chairman and chief executive officer Robert Goldstein, as well as president and chief operating officer Patrick Dumont.
The project – dubbed IR2 for now – has been billed as an “ultra-luxurious resort and entertainment destination” that aims to “redefine industry standards further and push boundaries in the realms of luxury tourism, hospitality and entertainment”, the firm said in a press release.
Designed by Safdie Architects, the US-based firm behind the design of MBS, the expansion plan will include an all-suite hotel tower with 570 suites.
The average suite size in the new 55-storey tower will be bigger than what’s currently available in MBS, said Mr Dumont in an earlier interview with CNA.
There will also be more luxury retail boutiques, high-end restaurants and wellness offerings, a new gaming area, about 200,000 sq ft of premium meeting space, as well as a 15,000-seater entertainment arena designed to host regional and international touring acts and large-scale live events.
Just as how the Marina Bay Sands is synonymous with its iconic skypark, the new tower will have its own multi-storey rooftop experience called “Skyloop”.
Spanning 76,000 sq ft and offering a 360-degree view of the Singapore skyline, this will be a mix of both public and private spaces.
On the lower floor, the “Skyloop” will offer several points of public access, including an observatory, restaurants and lush gardens.
Above, guests can look forward to “secluded experiences” ranging from private cabanas, infinity pools, as well as a wellness terrace designed for yoga, arts and specialty events, it said in its press release.
Plans for the fourth tower at MBS were first announced in 2019 before being delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Development costs have more than doubled from the initial US$3.3 billion estimated in 2019 due to factors such as inflation, the pandemic and higher labour and material costs.
The project is now expected to be completed by June 2030 with the estimated official opening set for January 2031, subject to approval from the Singapore government.
In its press release, Las Vegas Sands said sustainability will be “at the heart” of the project's architecture and practices.
For example, it will use materials with reduced environment impact, such as low-carbon concrete and recycled steel, to lower the project's upfront environmental footprint. A construction waste management plan has also been set in place.
Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Wong, who is also Finance Minister, said the Marina Bay area has now become “a symbol of the Singapore story” – representing a thriving financial and business hub, as well as a destination for meetings, conventions, tourism and entertainment.
He added that Tuesday’s groundbreaking event marked a “new chapter” for Marina Bay, and when the expansion is completed, it will introduce new attractions and refresh the Singapore skyline.
Additional convention and exhibition space will also help strengthen Singapore’s position as a leading destination for meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions globally.
Mr Wong noted that beyond Marina Bay, the entire Southern waterfront – stretching from Bay East to Pasir Panjang – was undergoing a “broader and more ambitious transformation” with the potential introduction of more commercial, recreational, entertainment and housing options.
“When we decided to have the integrated resorts back in 2005, it was a bold move for Singapore – to reimagine our tourism landscape and to refresh our offerings,” said the prime minister.
“It was also a bold commitment from Las Vegas Sands – a major investment underpinned by confidence in Singapore and in Singapore’s future. We both had to take risks ... but we together made it happen. I’m glad this partnership has flourished, and even happier that we are now taking it to the next level.”
Mr Goldstein, chairman and chief executive officer of Las Vegas Sands, said the new hotel tower is “not an extension of MBS”. Instead, it will be a “brand new building with a brand new identity”
“We’re very proud of MBS, but the goal here is to create something distinct, unique, mysterious and world-class. We’re here to take Singapore to yet another level of luxury tourism in Asia and be the leader for years to come,” he said.
Mr Goldstein added: “We were able to do this because this government allows people to dream and excel. It’s quite an amazing place, Singapore, and we’re very proud to be part of your success.”
To commemorate the ceremony, MBS was lit up in a wash of golden hues on Tuesday night.
More than 220 guests attended, with performances by local singer-songwriter Jasmine Sokko and Canadian pop star Henry Lau.
MBS opened in 2010 with a development cost of US$5.6 billion. It recently went through a US$1.75 billion multi-year refurbishment aimed at strengthening its offerings to court affluent travellers.
The integrated resort directly employs more than 12,000 people in Singapore. Last year, it spent 92 per cent of its procurement costs on local businesses.