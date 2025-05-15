1,000 flats at site of former Keppel Club golf course to go on sale in October BTO exercise

SINGAPORE: About 1,000 Build-to-Order (BTO) flats at the site of the former Kepper Club golf course will go on sale in October, National Development Minister Desmond Lee said on Thursday (May 15).

"The project will offer around 1,000 units ranging from two-room flexi to four-room flats, as well as public rental flats," Mr Lee said in a Facebook post.

The new flats will be located next to Berlayer Creek, an area "rich with biodiversity as well as historical maritime connections", he added.

"Residents can enjoy the conveniences of downtown living and panoramic views of the waterfront. The estate will be sensitively designed in response to the area’s rich biodiversity," said the minister.

"It will come with lush green spaces and stepped building heights of between 19 and 46 storeys."

Mr Lee said families can look forward to a preschool and a nature-themed playground.

New landscaped terraces and green corridor features will also be integrated into the development to facilitate "ecological movement" and create new habitats to attract and protect biodiversity, as guided by recommendations from an environmental study and feedback from nature groups.

It was previously announced that about 9,000 new homes will be built on the Keppel Club site, with about two-thirds being Housing and Development Board (HDB) flats.

Mr Lee said in April 2022 that the first BTO project on the site would be launched for sale within three years.