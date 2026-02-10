Major broadcasters, Newsmax to debate national ownership cap

WASHINGTON, Feb 9 : A group representing broadcast television stations and conservative cable news channel Newsmax will square off Tuesday on the fate of rules that bar broadcasters from reaching more than 39 per cent of the total number of U.S. TV households, according to testimony seen by Reuters.

The U.S. Senate Commerce Committee is holding a hearing on the 85-year-old national television ownership rule. Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy will tell lawmakers the rule "remains one of the last meaningful protections for competition and diversity in

the broadcast and cable ecosystem," while the National Association of Broadcasters will tell Congress to cap limits on broadcasters’ ability to compete for audience, advertising and programming and will call it "past time to level the playing field and eliminate this antiquated restriction."