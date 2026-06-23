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Meta announces new range of smart glasses starting at $299
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Business

Meta announces new range of smart glasses starting at $299

Meta announces new range of smart glasses starting at $299

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg delivers a speech as he presents the new line of smart glasses, during the Meta Connect event at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, California, U.S., September 17, 2025. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

23 Jun 2026 09:09PM (Updated: 23 Jun 2026 09:26PM)
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June 23 : Meta Platforms on Tuesday announced a new range of AI smart glasses in partnership with EssilorLuxottica, starting at $299.

Source: Reuters
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