Meta announces new range of smart glasses starting at $299

June 23 : Meta Platforms on Tuesday announced a new range of AI smart glasses in partnership with EssilorLuxottica, starting at $299.
Source: Reuters
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June 23 : Meta Platforms on Tuesday announced a new range of AI smart glasses in partnership with EssilorLuxottica, starting at $299.
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