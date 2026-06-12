Logo
Logo

Business

Meta's social networks down for thousands of users
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Meta's social networks down for thousands of users

Meta's social networks down for thousands of users

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Meta at the Meta Lab in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 20, 2026. REUTERS/Daniel Cole/File Photo

12 Jun 2026 10:36PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

June 12 : Facebook-parent Meta said on Friday that users were having trouble accessing the social media company's services.

"We're aware people are currently having trouble accessing our services. We're working on it," the company's spokesperson Andy Stone said in a post on X.

There were more than 62,000 reports of issues with Facebook and more than 8,000 reports of issues with Instagram as of 10:11 a.m. ET, according to Downdetector.com, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.

Since the numbers on Downdetector are based on user-submitted reports, the actual number of affected users may vary.

Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the cause of the outage.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement