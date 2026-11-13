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Microsoft 365, Outlook down for thousands of US users, Downdetector shows
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Microsoft 365, Outlook down for thousands of US users, Downdetector shows

Microsoft 365, Outlook down for thousands of US users, Downdetector shows

Microsoft logo in this illustration taken November 6, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

13 Nov 2026 02:32AM
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Nov 12 : Microsoft 365, Outlook and Teams were down for thousands of US users on Thursday, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector.com.

Here are more details:

• There were more than 130,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Outlook at 1:27 p.m. ET, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources. The actual number of affected users may vary

• Microsoft said earlier in the day it had fixed a Teams disruption affecting users in North America and that the impact had been fully resolved

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• The issue may also affect Microsoft 365 service connectivity for users in other regions, the company later said

• Downdetector recorded more than 46,000 user reports of problems with Microsoft 365, and about 3,000 reports of users having trouble accessing Teams

Source: Reuters
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