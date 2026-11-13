Microsoft 365, Outlook down for thousands of US users, Downdetector shows

Nov 12 : Microsoft 365, Outlook and Teams were down for thousands of US users on Thursday, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector.com.

Here are more details:

• There were more than 130,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Outlook at 1:27 p.m. ET, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources. The actual number of affected users may vary

• Microsoft said earlier in the day it had fixed a Teams disruption affecting users in North America and that the impact had been fully resolved

• The issue may also affect Microsoft 365 service connectivity for users in other regions, the company later said

• Downdetector recorded more than 46,000 user reports of problems with Microsoft 365, and about 3,000 reports of users having trouble accessing Teams