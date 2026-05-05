Microsoft, Google and xAI to give US government early access to AI models for security checks

May 5 : Microsoft, Alphabet-owned Google and Elon Musk's xAI will give the U.S. government early access to new artificial intelligence models before their public release to allow checks for national security risks under a new deal.

The Center for AI Standards and Innovation at the Department of Commerce said on Tuesday that the agreement would allow it to evaluate the models before deployment and conduct research to assess their capabilities and security risks.

The development of advanced AI systems including Anthropic's Mythos has in recent weeks created a stir globally, including among U.S. officials and corporate America, over their ability to supercharge hackers.

"Independent, rigorous measurement science is essential to understanding frontier AI and its national security implications," CAISI Director Chris Fall said in a statement.

The move builds on agreements with OpenAI and Anthropic, established in 2024 under the Biden administration when CAISI was known as the U.S. Artificial Intelligence Safety Institute.

CAISI, which serves as the government's main hub for AI model testing, said it had already completed more than 40 evaluations, including on cutting-edge models not yet available to the public.

Developers frequently hand over versions of their models with safety guardrails stripped back so the center can probe for national security risks, the agency said.

Microsoft and xAI did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Google declined to comment.

Last week, the Pentagon said it had reached agreements with seven AI companies to deploy their advanced ‌capabilities on the Defense Department's classified networks as it seeks to broaden the range of AI providers working across the military.

The Pentagon announcement did not include Anthropic, which has been embroiled in a dispute with the Pentagon over guardrails on the military's use of its AI tools.