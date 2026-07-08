Mistral launches first robotics model in physical AI push

July 8 : Paris-based Mistral AI on Wednesday unveiled its first robotics model as Europe's leading AI company pushes into factories, warehouses and industrial automation.

The launch follows Mistral's acquisition of Austria's Emmi AI in May and comes months after Paris-based startup Genesis AI unveiled a broader robotics model with navigation and manipulation capabilities.

• Robostral Navigate enables robot navigation using a single camera

• System does not require lidar, advanced sensors or multiple-camera setups

• Designed to work with robots from different suppliers

• Focused on navigation rather than object handling or manipulation