Mitsui seeks LNG investments to meet power demand from data centers, Bloomberg News reports

May 28 : Japanese trading house Mitsui is looking to invest in LNG projects across the Middle East, the U.S. and Australia to meet rising power demand from data centers, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing its CEO Kenichi Hori.

The company will consider taking equity stakes or securing supply agreements in LNG and gas chemicals firms, Hori told Bloomberg News, adding that demand for LNG was booming as companies sought clean energy to power AI infrastructure.

Mitsui did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The company, in which Berkshire Hathaway owns a 10 per cent stake, is one of Japan's top five trading houses and has a portfolio spanning fossil fuel production and trading, renewable energy and food.

Hori said earlier this month that Mitsui wanted to "capture upside opportunities in the energy sector while remaining cautious".

Japan, one of the world's most vulnerable countries to energy import disruptions, has intensified diplomatic efforts and pledged billions of yen in support to cushion the economic shock from the Iran war and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Mitsui already has an interest in the Abu Dhabi National Oil Co's Ruwais liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility and will consider further investment in the Middle East, Hori told Bloomberg News.

Last year, the company signed a long-term agreement with Venture Global to supply 1.0 million metric tons per annum of LNG.

Mitsui also partners with Woodside in Australia's North West Shelf project, the country's oldest and second-largest LNG plant.