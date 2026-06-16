Mobileye to launch robotaxi business in US next year

June 16 : Mobileye Global said on Tuesday it would launch its own robotaxi service in the United States next year, putting the self-driving technology supplier in direct competition with some of the very customers it serves.

Shares of the Jerusalem, Israel-based company rose more than 5 per cent in premarket trading.

Increasing investment in driverless technology is ramping up competition as companies pursue greater control over deployment and revenue, reshaping partnerships across the autonomous vehicle sector.

Mobileye plans to deploy about 100 vehicles in a major U.S. city starting in 2027, with ambitions to scale the fleet to roughly 17,000 over the next five years.

The company, which provides advanced driver-assistance systems to automakers, said the initiative does not change its commitment to customers. Direct robotaxi operations will complement its existing business and run alongside it.

Last year, U.S. ride-hailing platform Lyft said it would deploy fully autonomous robotaxis as soon as 2026 in Dallas, powered by Mobileye's technology.