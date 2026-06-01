Motorola targets rogue drones with $1.5 billion D-Fend deal

June 1 : Motorola Solutions said it would buy Israeli startup D-Fend Solutions for $1.5 billion as governments and critical infrastructure operators worldwide rush to defend against the growing threat of rogue drones.

Attacks on key infrastructure such as data centers in the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran and airport shutdowns across Europe have recently shown the need for systems that can intercept drones without jamming communications or causing damage.

The Safer Skies Act, a U.S. law passed last year that allows certified state and local police officers to actively hijack and safely land unauthorized drones, has also created a new market for drone-takeover tools such as D-Fend.

Founded in 2016, the privately held company makes technology that uses radio waves to take control of rogue drones mid-flight, rather than disrupting signals or shooting them down.

Its flagship product, EnforceAir, is deployed in over 30 countries including NATO members to protect military zones, airports and critical infrastructure. Its tech is also used by the U.S. departments of Homeland Security, Defense and Justice.

"Rogue drones have transformed our skies into a landscape of unpredictable risk, where simple detection is no longer enough," Motorola Solutions CEO and Chairman Greg Brown said in a statement on Monday.

The deal builds on Motorola's $4.4 billion deal last year for Silvus, which provides secure communications and networking for drones, giving it both drone and anti-drone capabilities.

The company said the D-Fend deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026. D-Fend has posted annual revenue growth of more than 50 per cent over the last three years, with full-year 2026 revenue expected to be $185 million, Motorola said.

The anti-drone market was valued at $2.47 billion in 2026, and is projected to reach $8.42 billion by 2031, according to research firm Mordor Intelligence.