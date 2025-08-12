Logo
Musk accuses Apple of antitrust violation, says xAI will take legal action
FILE PHOTO: Elon Musk is seen with a bruised eye that Musk claimed he received at the hands of his son, X Æ A-12, as he attends a press conference with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 30, 2025. REUTERS/Nathan Howard/File Photo

12 Aug 2025 09:20AM (Updated: 12 Aug 2025 09:40AM)
Elon Musk has accused Apple of engaging in antitrust violations by allegedly making it impossible for any artificial intelligence company other than OpenAI to reach the No. 1 spot in its App Store rankings, calling it an "unequivocal antitrust violation."

"xAI will take immediate legal action," Musk said in an X post on Monday.

xAI, Apple and OpenAI did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Earlier in the day, Tesla chief Musk questioned the app spotlighting practices of the iPhone maker's App Store.

"Hey @Apple App Store, why do you refuse to put either X or Grok in your 'Must Have' section when X is the #1 news app in the world and Grok is #5 among all apps? Are you playing politics?," he said in another post on the social media platform.

Source: Reuters
