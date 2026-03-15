Musk says Tesla's mega AI chip fab project to launch in seven days

"We haven't signed any deal, but it's probably worth having discussions with Intel," he had said.



Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request seeking more details about the project.



Musk has teased the AI5 chip before and reiterated that Tesla was also partnering with Taiwan's and South Korea's Samsung. The AI chips power Tesla's autonomous driving systems, including the Full Self-Driving software.



"Even when we extrapolate the best-case scenario for chip production from our suppliers, it's still not enough," Musk said last year, at Tesla's AGM.



"So I think we may have to do a Tesla terafab. It's like giga but way bigger. I can't see any other way to get to the volume of chips that we're looking for. So I think we're probably going to have to build a gigantic chip fab. It's got to be done," he said.