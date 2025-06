NEW DELHI :Elon Musk's Starlink has received a key licence from India's telecoms ministry, sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday, clearing a major hurdle for the satellite provider and taking it closer to launching commercial operations in India.

Starlink is the third company to get a licence from India's Department of Telecommunications, which has approved similar applications by Eutelsat's OneWeb and Reliance Jio to provide services in the country.