NASA eyes March 6 launch of astronaut moon mission after passing key test
NASA eyes March 6 launch of astronaut moon mission after passing key test

A full moon rises near the Space Launch System (SLS), with the Orion crew capsule, at launch complex 39B as preparations continue for the Artemis II mission to the Moon at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S., February 1, 2026. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

21 Feb 2026 12:48AM (Updated: 21 Feb 2026 12:50AM)
WASHINGTON, Feb 20 : NASA officials on Friday said the agency was targeting March 6 for the launch of four astronauts around the moon and back as part of its Artemis II mission, overcoming rocket-fueling snags in a second key launch rehearsal this week but cautioning that remaining prep work could warrant more time.

The U.S. space agency on Thursday night capped a nearly 50-hour rehearsal of the Artemis II launch countdown, fueling the rocket with some 730,000 gallons of propellant without running into the pesky hydrogen leaks that hobbled an initial rehearsal last month, officials said during a news conference.

Source: Reuters
