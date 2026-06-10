NASA taps US, Italian astronauts for Artemis mission with SpaceX, Blue Origin mooncraft

WASHINGTON, June 9 : NASA on Tuesday named three U.S. astronauts and an Italian astronaut to serve as the crew for its next Artemis mission, a spacecraft docking demonstration in Earth's orbit next year that will test landers from Elon Musk's SpaceX and Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin for the first time in space.

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman at a ceremony in Houston named U.S. astronauts Andre Douglas, Frank Rubio and Randy Bresnik and Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano as the Artemis III crew, which is due to launch late next year.

Artemis III, following a crewed flight around the moon and back earlier this year, will be another key test ahead of NASA's first moon landing since 1972, Artemis IV, which is planned for 2028.