Commentary: As Artemis II is celebrated, there are hard questions about US leadership in space

SYDNEY: The successful Artemis II trip around the Moon was a historic achievement – the first crewed lunar fly-by in more than 50 years, and the greatest distance yet travelled by humans from our “pale blue dot”.

The mission was marked by engineering, scientific and technical feats, by the astronauts and team at NASA and beyond, who got the crew there and back safely.

With the technical achievement came symbolic firsts, too. The first woman and the first person of colour to orbit the Moon. As astronaut Victor Glover put it: “People need to be able to see themselves in the things that they dream about.”

Artemis II deserves celebration. But the celebration should not crowd out political scrutiny.