Commentary: Public awareness will help Singapore’s space industry take off
Singapore’s new space agency will help strengthen the country’s competitive advantages and raise public awareness of the sector, say Singapore Institute of Technology’s Victor Cole and Janice Wong.
SINGAPORE: When we think about the space industry, what names come to mind?
For many, it is likely to be NASA or SpaceX, brands shaped as much by media storytelling as by science.
Fewer would instinctively think of Singapore, even as 70 companies operate in this sector here. Among these, homegrown companies such as ST Engineering are already building and launching satellite systems.
Singapore’s growing space industry is not yet well-known despite clear potential to do more. The National Space Agency of Singapore (NSAS), set to be launched in April, will help strengthen the country’s competitive advantages and raise public awareness of its space sector. Harnessing that awareness will in turn help take the sector to greater heights.
STRATEGIC LIFT‑OFF FOR THE REGION
There are several reasons why Singapore is well-positioned to develop as a regional space hub. With its strong finance, technology and logistics sectors, Singapore is an attractive base for companies providing space-related services across Asia.
Moreover, its location near the equator makes it easier to collect satellite data and provides thermally stable climate conditions for haze monitoring and maritime surveillance.
Singapore’s new space agency will be the latest addition to Southeast Asia’s research and technology ecosystem, which includes Malaysian Space Agency (MYSA) and Thailand’s Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA).
Opportunities for collaboration abound. For example, given Singapore’s reputation as a financial centre, it is well placed to source funding for the ASEAN space ecosystem.
A useful model is the existing collaboration framework between Singapore and GISTDA, which includes cooperation on space projects such as information sharing on satellite assembly and testing facilities.
COMMUNICATING SPACE AS THE NEXT FRONTIER
The expansion of Singapore’s space industry will create new jobs and spark innovation in deep tech. But public communication is needed to attract talent to the nascent sector.
One option is for the new agency to work with polytechnics and universities to promote space studies, for instance as an introductory module for learners, with the option to specialise in it later. This would help ensure a pipeline of graduates with relevant future-ready skills.
Additionally, Singapore could position itself on the world stage as the place to establish careers in space-related businesses and services.
In a pragmatic society, extraterrestrial initiatives can feel abstract or even indulgent – the stuff of science fiction. Purposeful communication can help showcase the space industry as a field that young people can imagine themselves studying and building a career in, and not necessarily as astronauts.
Local space sector education and training provider Space Faculty has established learning opportunities for industry professionals and young people alike. Aligning these efforts with the strategic vision of NSAS should help keep the sector firmly in the public mind and the talent pipeline open for years to come.
There are opportunities to communicate a compelling message that Singapore is not merely enabling the space industry in an ad hoc manner, but driving and shaping its future. Think conferences like Singapore’s inaugural Space Summit in February, engaging social media posts, and university-industry partnerships.
It is also important to make the public aware of the diversity of space activities and the spillover benefits. As an example, NASA has catalogued more than 2,000 commercial products inspired by their technologies on a website. Ranging from new textiles to cancer detection devices, the site demonstrates how the space industry offers practical solutions that improve everyday life.
Similarly, Singapore’s new space agency can showcase homegrown innovations in a grounded way, helping to capture public imagination while maintaining a credible tone.
SAFEGUARDING SPACE ETHICS
As this future unfolds, communication about governance and ethics will be as important as advancing space technologies.
Questions around data use, sustainability and equitable access must be addressed with care and transparency. Applied research and public consultation, drawing on the practices of advisory boards such the Bioethics Advisory Committee in Singapore, can help build trust as the sector evolves.
Trust is built when the complex nature of space industry technologies and the issues they give rise to are made comprehensible. That is why Singapore’s space ambitions must be matched by clear, credible communication because in the end, it’s not only rocket science but also communication that is key.
Victor Cole and Janice Wong are assistant professors at the Singapore Institute of Technology's Centre for Professional Communication, with research interests in the social science of the space industry and organisational communications respectively.