Nexperia says it is not trying to harm Wingtech shareholders

AMSTERDAM, April 30 : Dutch computer chip maker Nexperia BV said on Thursday it is not seeking to harm its Chinese parent firm Wingtech , following the publication of Wingtech's 2025 annual accounts that showed the financial toll an ongoing dispute between the firms is taking.

Wingtech's annual report showed a net loss of 8.7 billion yuan ($1.3 billion) in 2025 due to an accounting loss of 8.95 billion yuan on Nexperia after it was revalued downward to 24.38 billion yuan ($3.43 billion) following a loss of control. Auditors RSM said they do not have access to Nexperia financial data, and given that Nexperia represents around 57 per cent of Wingtech's assets, they could not be confident Wingtech's financial statements are correct.

"Nexperia has been providing all necessary support to Wingtech's auditors over the past months," Nexperia said in a statement. "It is not our intention to harm the interests of Wingtech's shareholders."

Nexperia has been operating independently of Wingtech since October 2025, following a Dutch court ruling that suspended Wingtech founder Zhang Xuezheng as Nexperia CEO, citing mismanagement concerns. The Dutch government was the first to intervene at Nexperia in 2025, but later stepped back and said it is up to the companies and courts to resolve remaining disputes.

Nexperia's statement on Thursday said Wingtech has not agreed to talks on a resolution.

The Wingtech annual report published April 29 showed that Xuezheng stepped down as chairman of Wingtech in January 2025, before the Nexperia dispute began, but that he continues to control the company.

($1 = 6.8380 Chinese yuan renminbi)