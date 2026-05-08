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Nintendo forecasts 2.7% rise in full-year operating profit
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Business

Nintendo forecasts 2.7% rise in full-year operating profit

Nintendo forecasts 2.7% rise in full-year operating profit

A member of the media pays for items at the till during a press preview at the Nintendo pop-up store at Westfield London in London, Britain, October 21, 2025. REUTERS/Isabel Infantes

08 May 2026 02:36PM
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TOKYO, May 8 : Nintendo on Friday forecast operating profit would rise 2.7 per cent to 370 billion yen ($2.36 billion) in the financial year ending March 2027.

($1 = 156.8200 yen)

Source: Reuters
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