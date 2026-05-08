Nintendo forecasts 2.7% rise in full-year operating profit

TOKYO, May 8 : Nintendo on Friday forecast operating profit would rise 2.7 per cent to 370 billion yen ($2.36 billion) in the financial year ending March 2027.
($1 = 156.8200 yen)
Source: Reuters
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TOKYO, May 8 : Nintendo on Friday forecast operating profit would rise 2.7 per cent to 370 billion yen ($2.36 billion) in the financial year ending March 2027.
($1 = 156.8200 yen)
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