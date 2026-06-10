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Nintendo shares slump as games pipeline disappoints market
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Business

Nintendo shares slump as games pipeline disappoints market

Nintendo shares slump as games pipeline disappoints market

FILE PHOTO: A person holds a Nintendo Switch 2 game console's box as Nintendo starts selling the new consoles globally, at an electronics store in Tokyo, Japan, June 5, 2025. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

10 Jun 2026 09:27AM (Updated: 10 Jun 2026 09:34AM)
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TOKYO, June 10 : Nintendo's shares fell 7.5 per cent on Wednesday after the company's Nintendo Direct presentation of forthcoming games lacked titles from top franchises such as "Super Mario".

The Kyoto-based company's stock price has been hammered by concerns over a lack of high-profile games to build momentum for the Switch 2 gaming device.

The shares are down around a third year-to-date.

The lack of a "mainline 3D Mario" for this year's holiday shopping season is "commercially meaningful", Jefferies analyst Atul Goyal wrote in a client note.

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The Switch 2 launched last June with titles including "Mario Kart World" and later "Donkey Kong Bananza".

"Year 2 now enters the holiday window without a franchise title of comparable pull," Goyal wrote.

Last month Nintendo hiked Switch 2 prices as it grapples with a memory chip price boom, which is also seen as a risk to sales momentum due to its price-sensitive consumer base.

Source: Reuters
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