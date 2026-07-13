Logo
Logo

Business

Nobel laureates among more than 200 experts urging action on AI's economic impact
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Nobel laureates among more than 200 experts urging action on AI's economic impact

Nobel laureates among more than 200 experts urging action on AI's economic impact

FILE PHOTO: An AI sign is seen at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai, China July 6, 2023. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

13 Jul 2026 07:06PM (Updated: 13 Jul 2026 08:25PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

July 13 : More than 200 researchers and economists, including 15 Nobel laureates and researchers at OpenAI, Anthropic and Google, have called for governments and technology leaders to urgently create policies and institutions to address the economic impact of AI.

They issued the jointly signed statement on Monday, warning that AI could drive a larger economic transformation than the Industrial Revolution but one that is "vastly shorter" in time frame, raising questions for workers, companies and public institutions.

The statement has called for deeper research on AI's economic impacts and to start building policies and institutions required to ensure the technology benefits society and to navigate risks such as large-scale job displacement.

"Steam, electricity, and computers each gave societies decades to adapt. AI may give us only a few years," said Anton Korinek, professor at the University of Virginia.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

"We cannot improvise our strategy and institutions in the middle of the transformation; waiting for certainty means arriving too late."

Korinek, who joined Anthropic's economic research team in March, organized the initiative with fellow economists Erik Brynjolfsson, Ajay Agrawal and Tom Cunningham.

Its signatories include OpenAI finance chief Sarah Friar, Google DeepMind Chief ​Scientist Jeff Dean, Anthropic co-founder Jack Clark and people on the economics research team at the Claude chatbot maker.

Nobel laureates Michael Spence, Daron Acemoglu and Simon Johnson, among others, also signed the statement.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement